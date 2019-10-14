Boulevard Presbyterian Church's 2019 mission trip to Honduras was delayed because of safety concerns related to civil unrest and strikes that were occurring in the Central American nation.

But the short-term delay ultimately might have allowed the church members' visit to have longer-term benefits.

The 10 members of the Grandview Heights church finally were able to travel to Honduras from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.

The mission trip originally was scheduled June 22-29.

"We thought it was best to postpone our visit for what the American embassy described as the embassy being attacked," said Michael Schmidt, who help organize the mission trip.

What actually happened was that Hondurans protesting their own government set fire to barrels of tires in front of the embassy building, he said.

Four labor strikes also were taking place at the same time, including one involving police that led to the government setting up roadblocks in the southern portion of Honduras, in the area the Boulevard group had planned to visit.

The original plan for the mission trip was for church members to build a new home for the pastor of the Ocotillo Moropoca Presbyterian Church in Ocotillo, a rural village in southwest Honduras about 32 miles west of the capital city, Tegucigalpa.

"We could make it into the capital city all right, but it would have been hard to get to the outlying rural area," Schmidt said.

The materials for the house already had been purchased in June using about $3,600 of the $5,600 raised by church members "buying stock in" (making donations to) the project, he said.

The rest of the money was used to purchase items for food bags distributed to 200 impoverished families living in rural Honduras, Schmidt said.

"Our guide was able to buy the food at Honduran prices," he said. "He was able to buy enough food to pile high in the back of a pickup truck."

Each family received one bag of beans, a bag each of flour and sugar, a container of vegetable oil, coffee and rice.

Most of the work to build the pastor's house already had been completed by the time the Boulevard members made their trip, Schmidt said.

"The concrete and other building materials in Honduras don't have a long shelf life, so they started working on the house when he couldn't make our scheduled trip," he said. "We were able to help install the windows and door frames at the house."

As part of their trip, Boulevard members were eager to visit the Diamond House, a school in Tegucigalpa where male students from poor families learn trades.

"Many of those kids have been abandoned by their families or are orphans," Schmidt said. "If it wasn't for the Diamond House, many of them would likely be living on the streets selling drugs or robbing to survive."

Boulevard members who participated in the church's last mission trip to Honduras in 2012 visited the Diamond House and learned about the organization's work. Since then, the church holds an annual collection to send a donation to support the trade school.

"We really wanted to make sure we were able to return to the Diamond House on this trip," Schmidt said.

But in June, ahead of their planned visit, their guide informed them he had never heard of the Diamond House and did not know where it was located.

"After our visit was postponed, he began researching it and learned more about it," Schmidt said. "He was able to arrange for the youth group his daughter belongs to at their church to visit the Diamond House."

The youth group formed a connection to the boys at the trade school, he said, and have paid several visits to the Diamond House over the last few months.

"It's just a chance for them to hang out and spend some quality time together," Schmidt said. "The head of the Diamond House told our guide that a lot of the boys don't quite understand why someone would want to visit them.

"After being abandoned and in some cases forgotten by their families, they don't think anyone would care about them."

Youth groups from other area churches also have begun visiting the Diamond House.

"It's kind of a nice feeling knowing that Boulevard played a role in helping bring the boys and the youth groups together," Schmidt said.

The Boulevard contingent included seven adults and three high school students.

James Elliott, 17, a Grandview Heights High School senior, was one of the teens who went on the trip.

"I've always been interested in international outreach projects, so I was really excited about having the chance to go on this mission trip," he said.

The trip was inspirational and educational for him, Elliott said, as he was able to learn about some of the issues families in poor nations such as Honduras are facing and how outreach organizations can help.

In particular, he was inspired to learn about the work to provide sustainable clean water in Honduras by Living Waters of the World, a ministry of the Presbyterian Church (USA).

"They install treatment systems in a water source, like a river or a well, to cleanse it of industrial waste or parasites or anything else that may make the water unsafe to drink," Elliott said.

The group also serves as an educational resource for local residents, he said.

"It benefits the people in the community because not only are they are able to have clean drinking water that they and their families can use, but they're also able to take the clean water they now have and sell it to other communities that don't have a safe source of water and make a living for themselves," Elliott said.

Elliott plans to study electrical or chemical engineering in college, but now he also wants to serve in the Peace Corps.

"I'd like to get involved in a project that can have a long-term impact in addressing a problem in a developing country," he said.

