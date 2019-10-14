Two candidates are running Nov. 5 to fill the at-large seat on Grove City Council.

John Galasso, 61, and Aaron C. Schlabach, 27, are both seeking their first elective office.

Galasso is an attorney who has been in general practice since 1996. He also serves as an instructor at the Delaware Area Career Center's Police Officer Academy.

Schlabach, 27, is a real-estate agent.

The winning candidate will replace Council President Steve Robinette, who is running for mayor and not seeking reelection to council.

ThisWeek Grove City Record asked both candidates four questions regarding some of the top issues in Grove City.

What do you see as the top issue in Grove City and how would you address it as a council member?

Galasso: Balancing the growth of the city with the increased need to maintain and create an infrastructure that can handle the traffic; taking step back on housing in order to determine what effect it will have on our infrastructure and school district.

Schlabach: Community expansion and the old library site. Growth in population and city expansion requires contemplating the infrastructure necessities like roads carrying more traffic than designed. We also have the old library site and the Town Center as a whole. We have to decide on what kind of city we want to be. I look forward to discussing this with our community.

What should be the city's approach to managing growth in the community and ensuring the character of Grove City is maintained?

Galasso: With all of the big business coming to Grove City, we cannot forget about our local small businesses, they are the essential part of us keeping that small-town feel.

Schlabach: That is a very fine balance. On the one hand, we have to work to preserve the character of our city, second largest city in the county but still has the small-town feel. On the other hand, we do not want the city to control too much of our lives. It is a very serious issue and a responsibility that I do not take lightly. We must also work with the township to make sure that services grow with the city as do roads.

What can and should the city do to ensure the right balance of residential and commercial development?

Galasso: Study what effects they will have on our current infrastructure and how it will effect our already over-crowded school system

Schlabach: This is something that I am very interested in. This kind of balance requires reorganization of the current zoning code. It needs to be simplified.

Simplifying the zoning code and making it easy to access will help potential business owners and property owners understand what that area is designed for.

With the Beulah Park project now underway, what should be the city's vision for the Town Center and what steps should be taken to execute that vision?

Galasso: With the current plans of new restaurants, boutiques, and retail, we must be mindful of the existing businesses in downtown Grove City as to not create a detrimental effect on the downtown business district as a whole.

Schlabach: The vision must be economic growth. The Town Center is the most iconic part of this town but it was not doing well. We are on an upswing, which is fantastic, but we must be careful not to stifle that.

I believe that by encouraging businesses to open in the Town Center that will in turn encourage people to frequent the Town Center and I look forward to watching that happen.

However, more people means more cars and we need to be open to parking solutions and not stay focused on one solution.

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman