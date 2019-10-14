A planned multiuse trail connection on Harlem Road between Greensward and Dublin-Granville roads should be completed by midsummer 2020 at the latest, according to New Albany city engineer Mike Barker.

The approximately quarter-mile connection has a preliminary construction estimate of between $250,000 and $300,000, Barker said. When initially proposed, the project was estimated to cost about $175,000. As the proposal moved through the engineering phase, city officials learned three fire hydrants would have to be relocated and additional storm-sewer improvements would be necessary to ensure sufficient drainage is provided. Those changes were the notable items that led to the increase in cost from the initial estimate, Barker said.

There are no sidewalks along Harlem, a stretch of roadway that in recent years has seen more younger families living there, Barker said. No sidewalks or a designated place for pedestrians along the roadway is the reason for moving forward with the project, he said.

"That's certainly a safety concern," he said.

Last fall, New Albany City Manager Joe Stefanov said the city might pursue eminent domain to build the trail connection.

The city last year also received two property easements for the project, which was enough to move forward with construction, Barker said.

Within the current right of way, using the easements the city received, the trail connection will stop about 100 yards short of connecting with Greensward, said city spokesman Scott McAfee.

"Eminent domain is certainly on the table in the future," he said, referring to a means to possibly obtain the right of way for the final 100 yards to complete the connection.

The trail will be about 300 feet long and roughly 5 feet in width, similar to a sidewalk width, McAfee said. It will run along the west side of Harlem Road. The construction likely will last 60 days and begin in the spring, Barker said. Harlem Road would not need to be closed for the project, but flaggers could be used to manage two-way traffic at points during construction.

Most of the work will occur off the road, however, and significant traffic impacts are not expected, Barker said.

Once completed, the trail will be among more than 45 miles of leisure trails in the city, McAfee said.

