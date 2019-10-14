Marble Cliff voters will choose Nov. 5 from among three candidates to fill two seats on Village Council.

Incumbents Joanne Taylor and Kendy Troiano will try to fend off challenger Jeff Smith.

Smith, 42, is running for council for the first time. Taylor, 50, is completing her first term; Troiano, 59, has served on council since 2009, when she was appointed to fill the vacancy that occurred when Kent Studebaker became mayor. She is seeking election to her third full term.

Taylor declined to submit a photo to ThisWeek Tri-Village News, citing security concerns.

ThisWeek asked each candidates three questions relating to the village. Their answers follow:

What do you see as the top priority in Marble Cliff and how should the village address it?

Smith: Financial stability and partnership with Grandview Heights. The village has a strong track record of fiscal responsibility; we have to continue to strike a balance between ensuring the village has the appropriate resources to provide for our community without overburdening our residents or businesses. Our relationship with Grandview Heights is a key component to maintaining the vibrancy, quality of services and fiscal strength of our community.

Taylor: I believe the top priority for Marble Cliff is remain financially stable while trying to attract new businesses that mesh with the village long-term growth plan. The village is an easy entity for businesses to work with, which then attracts top-notch businesses.

Troiano: The top priority for the village is to work with Upper Arlington to determine the full financial, environmental and housing market impact of a new proposed substation at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Dublin Road.

AEP has purchased both the Zipline building and the building next to it to build a large substation. This will create a financial impact for the village with a forfeiture of approximately 10% of total revenue due to the loss of the business payroll taxes. We are fortunate that Zipline has found room within the village, but the other businesses are moving. A 10% loss is large to the village and we have limited business real estate. The loss of revenue creates a need for the village to be on the cutting edge of utilizing other cost-saving technology like solar power (planned for Village Hall) and possibly adding more solar power to feed all of the street lights within the village.

We must also discuss and review the environmental and housing market impact, which could impact Marble Cliff, First Community Village and the city of Upper Arlington from the addition of a large substation.

The proposed redevelopment of the property at 2015 W. Fifth Ave. raised concerns about the potential impact the project might have on the village. Should Marble Cliff work to maintain its small-town character and if so, how?

Smith: Yes, we should maintain our small-town character. The quaint, intimate feeling of the village is what gives us such a unique charm and community purpose. To be 3 miles outside of downtown Columbus and 2 miles west of one of the largest universities in the U.S. is an incredibly unique appeal and value proposition. We have a good balance between single and multifamily housing for such a small community.

I believe we need to be open to new ideas and opportunities; however, we must scrutinize all future projects to ensure they preserve the identity of the community we have established in Marble Cliff.

Taylor: Marble Cliff is unique in that we are able to have "small-town" character while thinking outside the box for growth. To develop 2015 will not reduce the village's charm, but rather, take a building and make it "work" for the village and contribute to our charm.

Troiano: The property at 2015 W. Fifth Ave. has been in a state of disrepair for several years. Council has had several different people discuss the property but few of them brought a development proposal to the table. The original mansion is historically significant and the redevelopment keeps the integrity of the original mansion while adding homes within the village.

The village has worked closely with the developer to keep the small-town character by getting advice and direction from the community who expressed the desire to restore the mansion and build other homes in the style of the mansion. The developer has maintained their commitment to keep the character by listening to the community members, adding large, mature trees and soundproofing the adjacent properties.

We can also continue to work with businesses within the village to ensure they follow zoning regulations by keeping signage within reason and not allowing too many signs or lighted, large signs on the individual property. Small-town character includes keeping light, sound and visual pollution at a minimum so residents are not deprived their quiet, privacy or comforts of living in a small community.

What approach should the village take to ensure its financial stability?

Smith: In this time of abundance, we need to closely monitor spending on proposed projects to ensure we do not overcommit our citizens' resources so when we face times of scarcity our community needs do not become an additional burden to our residents and businesses.

We should evaluate each proposed project based upon community need and long-term impact. We should continue to seek input from our friends and neighbors when evaluating major investments in the community.

Taylor: To ensure its financial stability, the village should be future-oriented, as they are, and continue look for ways to promote new business growth. The village excels at forward-thinking, and is currently exploring solar panels, charging stations and composting, all ultimately saving the village money in the long run.

Troiano: The village must continue to be proactive in its approach to ensure financial stability, especially with the loss of revenue from West Fifth Avenue properties.

There are steps that can be taken to help maintain financial stability, which include budgeting, review of cost and income projections, competitive bidding (already required for some jobs), saving money and investing wisely. Many of us have lived through an economy that created a hardship on the village, and we need to be aware that the economy can turn at any time.

By creating and maintaining a strong economic strategic plan with an annual review, the village should be able to maintain their financial health. We keep the physical infrastructure (streets, sewers, etc.) strong within the village and we are capable of keeping our financial health strong by controlling spending and maintaining assets. Council is aware of their responsibility to be fiscally responsible and I believe council understands that increasing debt accumulates risk and damages the ability of the village to maintain future assets.

We must also continue to advertise the benefits of the village to bring in new business, which provides additional tax revenue to the city.

