A burglary was reported at 2:18 p.m. Oct. 1 in the 5500 block of East Dublin-Granville Road. No suspects are known at this time, according to New Albany police reports.

Several antique items were reported stolen, said New Albany police clerk Lauren Johnson.

In other recent incident reports:

* A 61-year-old man was arrested for OVI and cited for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance after police at 2:56 a.m. Oct. 6 responded to a single-vehicle injury crash at Johnstown and Greensward roads.

* A 65-year-old Columbus woman was cited for open container, drug abuse, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 7:05 p.m. Oct. 5 at state Route 161 and Johnstown Road.

* A 35-year-old Canal Winchester man was cited for drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and controlled substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 8:20 a.m. Oct. 3 at Olmsted Road and Fenway Road.

* A 31-year-old Columbus man was cited for placing injurious material or obstruction in the roadway after police at 10 a.m. Oct 1 found a large pile of rocks in the street in the 7000 block of Fenway Road.