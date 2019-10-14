A man said he was robbed of a $2 24-ounce can of beer, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

The incident occurred at 8:15 p.m. Oct. 7 in the 1100 block of Mediterranean Avenue.

The victim told police the suspect had confronted him outside the location and threatened to kill him if the victim did not give up his beer. The victim said the suspect grabbed him in a headlock and spun the victim around, but he still refused to give the suspect the beer.

The victim stated the suspect followed him inside the location and onto the elevator. The victim stated the suspect exited the elevator on the victim’s floor, continued to follow him and tussled with him one more time,

The victim stated the beer fell to the floor and the suspect picked it up from the floor and took it with him.

In other incident reports from the Northland area:

• More than $10,000 worth of construction equipment was stolen 12:30 and 6:30 a.m. Oct. 2 from a vehicle in the 500 block of Rockwood Drive.

Items stolen were two concrete saws valued at $3,000 total, a $5,000 level, a $6,000 compactor and a $1,300 chisel.

• Work tables valued at $800, a $380 miter saw, a $240 air compressor, a $350 jamb saw, a $1,200 nail gun, a $325 brad nailer and a $300 finish nailer were stolen between 8 p.m. Oct. 1 and 6:46 a.m. Oct. 2 from a vehicle in the 5700 block of Roche Drive.

• Construction equipment valued at $4,000 was stole at 1 a.m. Oct. 7 from a trailer in the 4900 block of Freeway Drive.

• A $500 power washer, a $280 compressor, a $500 tool set, a $300 circular saw, a $500 paint-spraying machine were stolen between 8 p.m. Oct 2 and 7:30 a.m. Oct. 3 from a vehicle in the 4700 block of Stonecastle Drive.

• Shots were fired into an apartment at 11:55 p.m. Oct. 2 in the 200 block of Fitzroy Drive.

Police found damage to a rear sliding glass door. Four casings were located on Walford Street, just west of the apartment.

No one was arrested or apparently injured in the shooting.

• At 2:38 a.m. Oct. 3, a burglar used a concrete block to smash the front window of a business in the 1900 block of Morse Road and steal $4,200 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets, $1,7000 worth of cigarettes and $27 in cash.

• A $1,300 cellphone was stolen from a woman at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 in the 200 block of Fitzroy Drive.

• A man said he was robbed of his $500 cellphone, $10 silver earrings and $50 gold ring at 9:50 p.m. Oct. 6 in the 4200 block of Golden Gate Square West.

The victim told police he was walking back to his apartment when to males approached him.

He stated they asked for money and took the victim’s property. A weapon was shown during the incident, reports said.

• A Ford F-350 was stolen at 9:05 p.m. Oct. 2 from a business in the 4900 block of Sinclair Road.

• A $400 handgun and $20 worth of ammunition were stolen between 3:09 p.m. Sept. 30 and 3:09 p.m. Oct. 3 from a residence in the 2900 block of Falcon Bridge Drive.

• A handgun, value unknown, and $35 cash were stolen between 6 p.m. Oct. 2 and 8 a.m. Oct. 3 from a residence in the 2600 block of Northland Plaza Drive.

• A man reported that an acquaintance stole his $5,800 BMW 750 at 8 p.m. Oct. 2 in the 1800 block of Forest Willow Court.

The victim told police that a female who staying at his house took the car without his permission.