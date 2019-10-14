Construction equipment valued at more than $9,000 was stolen in two separate incidents recently in northwest Columbus, according to incident reports from the Columbus Division of Police.

Two concrete saws worth a combined $4,200 were stolen between 8 p.m. Oct. 3 and 6 a.m. Oct. 4 from the bed of a truck in the 6100 block off Parkcenter Circle.

Two pump jacks worth a combined $4,000 and a $1,000 metal brake were stolen between 3 p.m. Oct. 5 and 8:30 a.m. Oct. 7 from the 1700 block of Rittenhouse Square.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* A $5,000 SUV was reported stolen at 4:52 am. Oct. 6 from the 2800 block of Bethel Road.

* At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, someone stole $800 cash, a $50 wallet, a $40 phone charger, a house key, various forms of identification and credit cards from a vehicle in the 2500 block of Sawmill Place Boulevard.

* A $100 wallet, a $600 cellphone, $800 in cash and various forms of identification and credit cards were reported stolen between midnight and 7:30 a.m. Oct. 3 from a vehicle parked in a garage in the 2200 block of Sonnington Drive.

* A $300 computer, two wristwatches worth a combined $200, two rings worth a combined $300, a $100 gold chain and two pairs of earrings worth a combined $200 were reported stolen between 7 a.m. Aug. 9 and 9:23 a.m. Aug. 14 from a residence in the 5100 block of Liam Drive.

* A wedding ring worth $1,589 was reported stolen between midnight and 7 a.m. Oct. 3 from a vehicle in the 5300 block of Batten Street.

* A woman said a man grabbed her hand and exposed himself at 2:21 p.m. Sept. 24 at her place of work in the 700 block of Jasonway Avenue.

The victim told police she notified her employer about the incident but no action was taken.

The victim said she wanted to document the incident, make law enforcement aware and have charges filed against the man.

* A $400 computer and a $350 TV were stolen between 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 and 10 a.m. Oct. 4 from a residence in the 4000 block of Hayden Lofts Place.