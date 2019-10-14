A proposed new brewpub at the site of the former Clintonville Outfitters received the endorsement of the Clintonville Area Commission at its Oct. 3 meeting.

Commissioners voted in support of a series of parking variances for Wetstone Beer Co., 2864 N. High St. They also lauded the work of the developer to assuage past concerns over parking at and near the site. The variance requests had been turned down multiple times previously.

"I give them a huge amount of credit," commissioner David Vottero said. "They've worked through four revisions and made a great deal of progress."

A detailed parking study and an informal agreement with nearby Harvest Pizzeria were some of the considerations in the approval.

Vottero said the original variance was for more than 70 parking spaces. The approved request was for a "little over 20," he said.

"We are grateful to CAC for their support of the project and look forward to being an integral part of Clintonville," developer Evan Fracasso said on behalf of the owners.

The plan still must receive the approval of the Columbus Board of Zoning Adjustment. As of Oct. 14, the project had not been placed on an agenda.

Vottero said frustrations remain about parking in south Clintonville, and that the commission likely would have to lead a discussion involving area residents and businesses on the topic.

"There are still concerns in the neighborhood about parking, but there is also a lot of desire to have something good happen with that building and a desire to have another destination," Vottero said.

