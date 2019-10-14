A 36-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on assault and domestic-violence charges around 5:36 p.m. Sept. 28 after officers were called to a domestic disturbance at a house in the 6200 block of Brauning Drive.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* A 39-year-old Westerville man was arrested in the parking lot of a department store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest shortly after 1:47 a.m. Oct. 3 on charges of receiving stolen property.

* Police arrested a 47-year-old Columbus man on charges of cocaine possession and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sept. 28 on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* A 41-year-old Hilliard man was issued a mayor's court summons for charges of drug possession shortly after midnight Sept. 28 on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.