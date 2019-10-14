The South-Western City School District's vision statement is "Education for the Real World is Our Business," but what does that look like in the year 2020?

What technical skills, academic skills and training are needed for the real world today and tomorrow?

In South-Western City School District, our focus is on identifying those skills and providing the training needed and the experiences necessary for our students to be more than ready for the real world.

With 18 two-year career-technical education programs, four career-development training programs, and four senior-only credential programs, and a variety of elective courses, our students have a plethora of options available to them. Whether it's internships, early placement, or pre-apprenticeships, career-technical education students have an advantage over students who leave high school without specific training and technical skills in their chosen career field.

South-Western City School District career-technical education students have an 88% technical skill-attainment rate and the credentials to match.

In the class of 2019, 282 students earned an industry-recognized credential, giving them a head start on their career path. These credentials align with the in-demand careers of central Ohio in health care, modern manufacturing, customer service, the automotive industry, early childhood education, cosmetology, construction and electrical trades, the hospitality industry, and the ever-changing information technology industry.

Our students are positioned to head directly into the workforce and to continue their education in a learn-and-earn model.

Historically, following graduation, 93% of SWCSD career-technical education students work in their career field, enroll in college or enlist in the military.

The class of 2019 has students working as electricians, technical-support specialists, network analysts, automotive technicians, dental assistants, auto-body/collision technicians, welders, patient-care assistants, cosmetologists, pharmacy technicians, U.S. Navy personnel, motion-graphics designers, chefs, customer-service representatives, carpenters, preschool teachers and direct-support professionals.

In the South-Western district, career-technical education is preparing students for the world with advanced skills that meet the needs of business and industry.

Our students are employed, enrolled and enlisted at rates that exceed the state and local average.

Education for the real world really is our business.

Amy Schakat is coordinator of career-technical programs for the South-Western City School District.