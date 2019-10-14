Ruth's Chris Steak House has returned to the Columbus market, beefing up the competition among restaurants in the Short North.

The national brand, part of the Ruth's Hospitality Group in Winter Park, Florida, opened Oct. 7 at 511 N. High St.

The dinner-only restaurant is within a T-bone's throw of Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse, 569 N. High St., and Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, 89 E. Nationwide Blvd.

The former Ruth's Chris Columbus location, at 7550 High Cross Blvd. in Crosswoods, closed in February 2016.

"When we closed, we promised we were coming back," said Amy Nickel, a manager for the company. "I think it's a lovely complement. And there's enough to go around."

The 8,800-square-foot steakhouse has two distinct sides.

The lounge area, which seats 84, features yellow-and-blue bar stools, a climate-controlled wine wall, ultramodern lighting and booth seating.

The 157-seat main dining room is open and spacious, with high-backed red leather chairs in the booths, another wine wall, seats by the window and works from local artists.

A private dining room that seats 58 can be split, with 30 on one side and 28 on the other.

Ruth's Chris -- with 158 stores -- specializes in steaks and seafood.

One of the signature choices is the 40-ounce tomahawk ribeye, which is presented and cut tableside; another is the 16-ounce bone-in filet.

"I think one thing people love is our sweet-potato casserole as their side or dessert," Nickel said. "And if you order it for dessert, ask for a scoop of ice cream."

Restaurant novice Ruth Fertel bought Chris Steak House in 1965 in New Orleans. When the restaurant was destroyed by a kitchen fire in 1976, Fertel was forced to relocate a few blocks away, but the steakhouse's name was not allowed to travel, so she added her first name to remind people of the ownership.

Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 4 to 9 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 614-927-5663.

Chuy's has opened at 1481 Polaris Parkway.

The Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant is known for its scratch dishes found in south Texas, New Mexico and Mexican border towns. Committed to fresh, never-frozen ingredients, the restaurant offers homemade tortillas, fresh guacamole, hand-pulled roasted chicken and margaritas with fresh-squeezed lime juice.

Chuy's also serves 10 signature, housemade sauces.

A University District Mexican restaurant has found another home close to Ohio State University.

Cazuela's Grill opened Oct. 3 in 4,600 square feet of space at 1542 N. High St. next to the Gateway Film Center.

Cazuela's, whose other campus-area restaurant is at 2321 N. High St., is known for its inexpensive Tex-Mex fare, including tacos, burritos, chimichangas and fajitas.

