A local photographer is giving people the chance to take on the persona of their favorite superhero through stylized portraits.

Capow! Columbus, 14 N. State St., in Westerville, is a licensed superhero portraits studio run by Jean Glagola, a Pataskala resident who also owns and operates Pearlescent Photo, Ohio Home Pix and Pearlescent Boudoir Photography out of the same studio.

Glagola said Capow! is a franchise out of the United Kingdom and hers is one of only two in the United States, with the other in California. She was able to get the kit and starting operating as a franchisee under Capow! in June, she said.

"You can't just take photos of Superman. You have to get the licensing and all of that," she said.

She said she has been taking photos since high school, roughly 35 years, and has run Pearlescent Photo since 2014.

She said the superhero venture has been relatively successful so far and she's had 30 sessions since June.

"It's so new and different," she said.

She typically schedules sessions for the superhero portraits for anytime on Thursdays and Saturdays.

She said everything about the session is guided and only the photographs that are selected by the customer are edited.

She said people are allowed to be whatever superhero for whom she has costumes available and they can also bring their own. Some photographs posted on the business website feature customers dressed as Captain America, The Flash, Supergirl and Spider-Man.

"We are adding new ones all of the time," she said.

The studio has a variety of backdrops that are placed around participants and the curtains are blacked out to set the mood.

Customers are given props to use during their sessions, with most designed for two people.

She said she has a variety of packages for purchase, but prices start at $59.99 for an 8-by-10 photograph without framing. She said they will be $39.99 until the end of the year thanks to a special promotion.

Amanda Mark of Westerville said she decided to buy a package for her son, Braxton, 7, and his two brothers, Maxwell, 8, and Jaxson, 11, for Braxton's birthday.

"I thought this was a really unique gift and something he could have forever," she said.

Braxton said he was very excited and was surprised.

"He thought our mom was getting a tattoo," Maxwell said.

Braxton said he didn't feel like he was his favorite superhero, Spider-Man, but the overall experience was "pretty cool."

To learn more about Capow! or to schedule a session, go to capowcolumbus.com.

ominnier@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekOlivia