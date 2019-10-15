Several parents of students in the Dublin City Schools district said they are concerned district officials aren't considering demographics during a process to redraw attendance boundaries for individual schools.

An Oct. 8 letter signed by representatives from multiple homeowners associations was shared with ThisWeek Dublin Villager and sent to district officials and school board members. The letter alleges the draft map the district made created attendance zones in which large populations of students seem to be segregated by race and income.

The letter was signed by representatives of the Ballymead Homeowners Association, Llewellyn Farms Civic Association, Llewellyn Farms South Homeowners Association and Monahan Homeowners Association.

The district is redrawing attendance boundaries because it is scheduled to open two new elementary schools in August 2020 and a new middle school in August 2021.

Hopewell Elementary School is being built at 4303 Bright Road and Abraham Depp Elementary School and an unnamed middle school are being constructed at the northwest corner of Hyland-Croy Road and Ravenhill Parkway in the Jerome Village development.

The elementary schools are the 13th and 14th for the district, and the middle school will be the fifth.

The redistricting process will end in December, said Superintendent Todd Hoadley, and would take effect for grades K-5 for the 2020-21 school year and for grades 6-8 for the 2021-22 school year.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, Hoadley as superintendent has the role of approving the new building attendance zones -- not board of education members.

As part of the process, during the week of Oct. 7, the district held three public meetings at each of the district's high schools: Coffman, Jerome and Scioto.

Kim Blayney, a member of the Llewellyn Farms Civic Association and Thomas Elementary School parent, described the district's public meeting Oct. 7 as "disappointing."

A notecard process was used to share opinions, Blayney said, and not all concerns were heard. She said she filled out five notecards.

In addition to being the parent of Mary Piper, a fifth-grader and Beckett, a fourth-grader, Blayney is a social worker.

She said she is concerned there won't be adequate resources for her children or other students who will go to Sells Middle School after the redistricting will be in effect because of the large number of English language learners and economically disadvantaged students that would attend there.

Blayney said her family celebrates diversity and also values a good education.

Because demographics would have a significant impact on students, Blayney said, she wonders why district officials wouldn't consider them when redrawing the district map.

"How can they not consider that?" she said.

Demographics also is a concern for Sara Rumph, whose children, Gavin and Mason, are in the fourth and second grades, respectively, at Thomas Elementary School.

Rumph said her family chose her neighborhood because of its diversity. Still, she said she wants to make sure students have the same opportunities.

Rumph said she had hoped diversity differences across schools would be more evenly distributed. Instead, she said, diversity percentages would remain the same at Thomas after redistricting and they would increase at Sells.

English-language learners make up 9% of the population at Sells, according to statistics from the district.

Under the proposed redistricting maps, they would make up 11% of the population.

Economically disadvantaged students (defined as those who are on the federal free and reduced-price lunch program) now make up 14% of the Sells population. Under the proposed redistricting, they would make up 16%.

At Thomas, English-language learners now make up 28% of the student population. After redistricting, they would make up 19% of the population.

Economically disadvantaged students make up 15% of the population now. After redistricting, they would make up 9% of the population.

Like Blayney, Rumph said she attended the Oct. 7 redistricting meeting. She said she felt as if the district wasn't open to having a conversation about demographics and redistricting.

"I feel like we're doing our district such a disservice by not having that conversation," she said.

Hoadley said the district's administration team did its best to try to answer questions during the Oct. 7 meeting and administrators chose cards that had questions that were more general in nature.

He said the team will spend the next couple of weeks reviewing submitted questions and see what improvements can be made to the proposed draft maps.

The district could end up holding smaller meetings in specific neighborhoods to speak with parents about single issues, Hoadley said.

A priority when redrawing the district map is maintaining students' geographic proximity to their schools so that they can continue attending schools in their neighborhoods, he said.

"The demographics don't drive our decisions," Hoadley said.

Still, the district won't allow ZIP codes or economic circumstances to affect educational quality for students, he said, and will provide resources to students based upon their needs.

"When it comes to resources, we'll push resources to the locations that they're needed," Hoadley said.

That would mean, for example, if a building has a high number of students who are English language learners, the district would add more resources there, he said.

Hoadley said he understands parents' emotions related to redistricting. Deep roots have been formed by many families, he said.

"I'd be much more concerned if we weren't hearing any concerns," he said.

Dublin City Schools: elementary school boundaries (before and after) Dublin City Schools: middle school boundaries (before and after) Courtesy: Dublin City Schools