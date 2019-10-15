Children can be inspired to learn more about careers at any age.

That is the premise for a free speakers series to be held for Dublin City Schools families beginning Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the district's Emerald Campus, 5175 Emerald Parkway.

Learning about job industries is embedded in the educational process from kindergarten to high school graduation and beyond, said Kristy Venne, Emerald Campus director.

"Career exploration is not something that just happens in high school," she said.

Because students and families need to know what role they can play in a changing future, the district wanted to use its community connections to give professionals a chance to talk to students about their work in different fields, Venne said.

The free series will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and will include local professionals from the following industries:

* Dentistry, nursing, mental health, optometry, palliative care and sports medicine will speak Oct. 23;

* Business management, administration, finance, marketing, transportation, distribution and logistics Nov. 13;

* Agriculture, food, natural resources, energy, engineering, architecture, construction and manufacturing Jan. 22;

* Information technology, Arts, audiovisual technology and communications Feb. 26;

* Education and training, hospitality and tourism and human services March 18; and

* Government and public administration and safety and corrections April 15.

The career professionals will give 15- to 20-minute presentations and answer students' questions, Venne said. Sessions will run simultaneously in different rooms, and families can likely hear three presentations during one evening, she said.

About 20 speakers are confirmed for the kickoff event, she said.

Those speakers include three doctors from Legacy Family Dental: Melissa Mariani of Plain City, and Dublin residents Naimisha Shah Hoffman and Ashley Papesh Place. Hoffman has a son, Ashdin Hoffman, who is a fourth-grader at Eli Pinney Elementary School.

Mariani, Hoffman and Place have spent 32, 16 and five years, respectively, in their industries.

Place said the three are looking forward to introducing new students to the field of dentistry and educating them about opportunities.

"Being able to connect with students and their families is an important part of living the legacy of our name," she said.

Place said the doctors hope students can take advantage of networking opportunities provided by events such as this one.

"Students will be able to develop mentorships that will help guide them through the process later on," she said. "We hope that we can continue to provide that for students in Dublin City Schools, now and in the future."

