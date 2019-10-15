A 41-year-old West Jefferson man was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property at 4:44 a.m. Oct. 1, after Dublin police recovered a vehicle and two bicycles, totaling $1,200, in the 200 block of St. Andrews Drive.

The property was recovered after police were notified of suspicious activity near the address, according to the police report.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

* A 24-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Oct. 4 in the 6200 block of Sawmill Road.

* A bank card was reported stolen at 2:49 p.m. Oct. 3 from a vehicle in the 3800 block of Hard Road.

* A $500 cellphone was reported stolen at 3:03 a.m. Oct. 3 from a business in the 600 block of Metro Place South.

* Property totaling $971 was reported stolen at 2:09 p.m. Oct. 1 from a vehicle in the 3800 block of Hard Road. The property included a purse or wallet, documents, credit or debit cards, $275 in cash and other items.

* A vehicle and its contents valued at $5,000 were reported stolen at 8:48 a.m. Oct. 1 in the 6400 block of Shier-Rings Road.

* Tools, clothing, $2 in cash and other items, together worth $135, were reported stolen at 7:31 a.m. Oct. 1 from a vehicle in the 5500 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard.

* A 40-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Oct. 1 in the 6100 block of Frantz Road.

* A 53-year-old Columbus man was arrested for disorderly conduct at 8:02 p.m. Sept. 30 at a business in the 5100 block of Upper Metro Place.

* Personal effects, tools and equipment in the amount of $2,700 was reported stolen at 1:59 p.m. Sept. 30 from a vehicle in the 8600 block of Craigston Court.

* A 45-year-old man was charged with menacing Sept. 30 in the 7500 block of Hospital Drive.

* A 46-year-old man was charged with violating a protection order or consent agreement Sept. 29 at the Dublin police department, 6565 Commerce Parkway.

* A 41-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Sept. 29 on Interstate 270 east.

* A 57-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Sept. 28 at Cooperview Drive near Summit View Road.

* A total of $826 was reported stolen in two incidents police believe could be related. The incidents were reported at 11:06 p.m. and 10:43 p.m. Sept. 27 from a business in the 3800 block of Hard Road.

* Credit and debit cards, documents, $150 in cash and a purse or wallet, totaling $220 in property value, were reported stolen at 8:31 p.m. Sept. 27 from a vehicle in the 6600 block of Division Street.

* Electronics worth $370 were reported stolen at 8 p.m. Sept. 27 from a vehicle in the 4200 block of McCune Avenue.

* A 28-year-old man was charged with theft Sept. 27 at the Dublin Police Department, 6565 Commerce Parkway.

* A $40 purse was reported stolen at 7:34 a.m. Sept. 27 from a vehicle in the 4200 block of John Shields Parkway.