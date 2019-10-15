Otterbein University’s Rike Center doesn’t look much like the physical-education center it’s been for 44 years. Since early October, engineers, carpenters, sound technicians and others have swarmed over the facility, transforming it into a venue slick and technologically advanced enough that it will host the Democratic presidential primary debate tonight.

Black curtains are draped around the perimeter and six television cameras look out on a stage with a dozen white-lit, custom-built podiums. They’re set in front of a red and blue “LED wall” and beneath an elaborate “star curtain.”

Those are far from the only details that CNN’s special-events team has had to attend to since Westerville was chosen in mid-September to host the fourth Democratic match-up.

Marty Schladen is a staff reporter for The Columbus Dispatch.

