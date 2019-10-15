Have you ever wondered about the inner workings of your local newspaper?

Do you have questions about how coverage decisions are made or the philosophy behind local sports coverage?

Our editors and reporters will be happy to answer those questions and more -- and it is no trick.

Joins us 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Dublin's annual Halloween Spooktacular in the north meadow of Coffman Park and the Dublin Community Recreation Center, 5600 Post Road.

We've long been a supporter of Dublin's many great community events and you will find ThisWeek Dublin Villager reporter Sarah Sole, editor Tim Krumlauf and a cast of ... well, several, walking the grounds or staffing our booth on the Trunk or Treat Trail.

Look for many of us wearing our royal blue ThisWeek Community News shirts if you want to ask questions.

We'll be glad to answer -- unless our mouths are a lil' too full of Halloween candy.

Don't worry, however: Our parents raised us proper. We will be more than happy to share.

