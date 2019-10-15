A 37-year-old Westerville resident reported that $1,500 in cash, three gift cards and a credit card were stolen from her purse, left inside of her unlocked vehicle at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26 in the 700 block of North Spring Road.

According to the report, the resident canceled her cards and informed her bank of the incident. No suspects have been identified, according to the report.

In other Westerville Division of Police Incident reports:

* A 34-year-old Powell resident reported two credit cards and $75 in cash were stolen from her purse that was inside of her unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of North State Street on Sept. 27. According to the report, police were given surveillance footage Oct. 2 showing a woman and a man using the cards at a store in the 7000 block of state Route 3. Police have not been able to identify them, according to the report.

* A 38-year-old Westerville resident was arrested for theft and criminal trespass after he removed security labels from items at 1:27 p.m. Sept. 25 at a store in the 100 block of Polaris Parkway. He stole $213 worth of items, according to reports. He was transported to the Delaware County jail.