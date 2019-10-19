Winfield Church of God in Christ Senior Pastor Dennis Richey and Mother Geraldine Richey will renew their wedding vows during a special service at 11 a.m. Jan. 5.



Richey will deliver a message on marriage and their daughter, the Elder LaShana Smith of Columbus, will officiate the wedding vows. Many special guest will travel and be in attendance. A formal sit down dinner will be served in the Supt. Willie J. and Mother Johnnie M. Evans Fellowship Hall. All are invited.



Winfield Church of God in Christ is at 6595 Winfield St. in Ravenna Township.