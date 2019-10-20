REALTOR® Karen Kiggans, with Century21 Gibson-Turner & Assoc., Cambridge, has been awarded the "President’s Sales Club" Award of Achievement designation from the Ohio REALTORS®.



Kiggans is a member of the Guernsey Muskingum Valley Board of REALTORS®, National Association of REALTORS®, and State of Ohio REALTORS®.



Ohio REALTORS® officially awarded 3,904 of its members "President’s Sales Club" designations in four levels for individuals and teams recognizing sales performance in the real estate industry.



Honorees were recognized at the Ohio REALTORS® President’s Sales Club and Installation Gala during Ohio REALTORS® Convention & Expo, September 16-18, in Cincinnati.



All Ohio REALTORS® members in good standing were eligible for the award.



Award criteria include four levels of recognition for individuals: the Award of achievement ($1 million in sales or commercial leases OR 25 sale/lease transaction credits); the Award of Distinction ($2.5 million in sales or commercial leases OR 50 sale/lease transaction credits); the Award of Excellence ($5 million in sales or commercial leases OR 75 sale/lease transaction credits); and, the Pinnacle of Performance ($7.5 million in sales or commercial leases OR 100 sale/lease transaction credits).



The award also includes four levels of recognition for teams: the Award of Achievement ($1.5 million in sales or commercial leases OR 38 sale/lease transaction credits); the Award of Distinction ($3.75 million in sales or commercial leases OR 75 sale/lease transaction credits); the Award of Excellence ($7.5 million in sales or commercial leases OR 113 sale/lease transaction credits); and, the Pinnacle of Performance ($11.25 million in sales or commercial leases OR 150 sale/lease transaction credits).



The Ohio REALTORS®, with more the 30,000 is the largest professional trade association in Ohio.



Century21 Gibson-Turner & Assoc. is a full-service real estate company located in Downtown Cambridge. Karen and her husband reside in Cambridge along with their four children who attend East Muskingum School District. Karen can be reached at the office or by calling 740-630-8163.