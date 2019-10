Joyce Rohrbaugh and JoEllen Zilko show some of the gift baskets that will be available at the annual St. John Lutheran Fall Craft Festival on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The church is located at 46 County Road 2575, Lakeville (McZena). In addition to gift baskets, the festival will feature baked goods, homemade jellies and jams, Granny’s Cookie Cupboard, handmade crafts and much more. Lunch will be served with carry-out available. It’s not too early to shop for the holidays.