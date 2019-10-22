CADIZ — Senior goalkeeper Audrey Hague provided a key play for John Glenn during Monday’s Division II District semifinal at Harrison Central High School, propelling the Lady Muskies to a 5-0 victory over St. Clairsville.



In the early stages of the match, St. Clairsville had a golden opportunity to break out to the early lead after being awarded a penalty kick at the 28:10 mark of the opening half.



But Hague was up to the challenge and made a nifty save on Emily Vera of the Lady Red Devils’ shot to keep the match scoreless.



"Not giving up that quick goal was huge in tournament play," John Glenn head coach Clay Wilkins said. "That’s one of those dangerous things, you give up a quick goal and you wind up in hole and then feel pressure to dig out of it."



"Audrey making that save was huge for us," Wilkins added. "And then we will able to answer with the goal right after that and got us rolling."



Hague would finish with three saves in the match en route to her eighth shutout of the season.



Picking up that first goal for the Lady Muskies was freshman Marina Nicolozakes, who teamed up with senior Caroline Lee to punch home the first score and give JG a 1-0 lead at the 24:44 mark of the first half.



John Glenn added to the lead with a second score at the 18:10 mark with Lee again supplying the assist. This time she fed sophomore Angela Kugler who punched the ball into the back of the net for the 2-0 Lady Muskies’ lead.



Lee appeared to be everywhere out on the Harrison Central Stadium turf, and according to Wilkins that’s a huge part of her game.



"Caroline does a fantastic job of working that outside area," Wilkins said. "She’s got a lot of speed out there and uses it to her advantage, and just does a great job working that outside for us."



To open the second half action, senior Lexi Louis got into the scoring fun with a goal off a Nicolozakes’ helper to extend the JG lead out to 3-0 with 31:12 left in the match.



John Glenn continued to apply pressure and senior Cora Wilkins tallied the next score for the 4-0 Lady Muskies’ advantage at the 23:12 mark.



Kumler would then close out the John Glenn scoring with senior Gabby Lemon providing the assist with 17:14 left in the match for the 5-0 victory and a spot in Thursday’s D-II district championship match.



Wilkins led the John Glenn defense with three steals, while seniors Micah Lilje and Gabby Lemon each added two.



John Glenn improves to 14-4-1 on the season and will now take on Dover on Thursday at 6 p.m. back at Harrison Central’s Wagner Stadium. Dover got past Beaver Local 4-3 in a shoot-out in Monday’s other D-II district semifinal match.



In a regular season matchup between the schools, the Lady Muskies collected a 2-0 road victory over the Lady Tornadoes.



"Yes we know a little about them, we were able to get a 2-0 win early in the season up there," Wilkins explained. "So we have some film on them to help us prepare and get ready to go."



Division II District Girls Soccer



Bishop Rosecrans 3, Cambridge 0



SOUTH ZANESVILLE — Rosecrans’ Caitlyn Wilson scored off a Kailey Zemba assist 13 minutes into the game, and the second-seeded Lady Bishops advanced with a 3-0 victory over Cambridge High in Division II District semifinal action at Marysville High School.



Rosecrans now advances to face top-seeded Hiland at 6 p.m. Thursday at Coshocton’s Stewart Field.



Ella Lambert added a goal for Rosecrans off a Zemba assist about five minutes later and Carly Dady added a goal in the second half.