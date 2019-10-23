100 Years Ago (1919)



— A large crowd attended a half-mile race of six ladies on roller skates at the Sebring rink. Margaret Rice, a resident of Salem, won the race in two minutes with Ethel Welsh, a resident of Sebring, coming in a close second. Those two were to race against each other at a later date. Other contestants were Sebring residents Bertie Chapman, Mary Hickey and Bertha Beundinger as well as Salem resident Alice Detmore.



— Representatives of the Hydroxoline Gas & Equipment Company were in Alliance and making inquiries about a proposed artificial gas plant for the city. The system represented produced gas from crude oil, it was stated, and a gallon of oil at 10 cents would produce from 1,000 to 1,200 cubic feet of gas.



— A test well being drilled on the Pauli farm had reached a depth of 4,000 feet, but had been halted for repairs. Drillers believed they were nearing the depth of limestone and said Trenton sand, which had been a producer at other farms in the Bolivar and Magnolia, would be just below. They believed they would find it at a depth of around 4,300 feet on the Pauli farm.



— The Alliance Beverage Company drivers who had walked off the job made a statement to The Review, explaining they had quit work because an aged man, Martin Offenberger, had been laid off and a young man, named Bert Wilson, had been hired to drive and also do the stable work. They had stated to company officials that unless Offenberger was put back to work and Wilson discharged that they would quit work. The demand was not granted and they quit. The drivers also stated that a union man employed in the plant was now driving one of the wagons. They believed it was not consistent for the man as they were not affiliated with a union.



50 Years Ago (1969)



— The first fatality on the recently opened stretch of new Route 62 was recorded at Paris Avenue when George C. Wingerter, 77, of Malvern pulled out in front of an eastbound auto and was killed. Wingerter, who was traveling northbound on Paris Avenue, was a barber in Malvern.