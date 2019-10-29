OCTOBER 29, 1959



A Halloween parade is held in Cambridge. Ike Bonecutter dressed as a dinosaur, wins prize for most unusual costume.



OCTOBER 29, 1969



David Lorimer is named executive vice president at Guernsey Savings and Loan. He will succeed A.P. Hulse upon Hulse's retirement next month.



OCTOBER 29, 1979



Cambridge Jaycees hold costume contest. Winners are: Mary Hanes, Emmy Nicolazakes and Laurie Ann Moore.



OCTOBER 29, 1989



Pvt. Jennifer J. Crawford, 1989 graduate of John Glenn High School, has completed basic training at Fork Jackson, S.C. She is the daughter of John H. Crawford and Jo Ellen Crawford, both of New Concord.



OCTOBER 29, 1999



Jolinda Baranich, executive director of the Cambridge Metropolitan Housing Authority, awarded Debbie Rudolph the CMHA's "Employee of the Year" citation at a staff breakfast recently.