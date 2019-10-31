CAMBRIDGE — Summer has come to an end. The heat wave is about to break, the temperature’s about to drop, and food is about to get delicious. Autumn is apple season, barbecue season, chili season, and pumpkin everything season. Basically, it’s the best food season there is. So it’s probably time to start making a list of fall comfort foods you absolutely have to try before you die.



Here’s a start to that list. Fact: All of these foods are awesome, and you can eat them all in the southeastern Ohio city of Cambridge. Road trip, anyone?



Pumpkin Donut



As soon as summer ends, the world goes pumpkin crazy. Pumpkin pie, pumpkin beer, punkin’ chunkin’…you’ve likely seen it all. What you maybe haven’t seen is a pumpkin cake donut. Kennedy’s Bakery makes them, and they’re insanely good. While you’re here, nobody would blame you for also trying a few of their other autumnal bakes, like pecan snails, maple iced Bismarck’s, cinnamon apple Danishes, and apple fritters.



Apple Wine



Now is the time for fresh-squeezed apple juice and apple cider. Less well known is apple wine. On the edge of Cambridge, Georgetown Tavern on the hill makes an excellent version. A sweet white that’s won numerous awards — including gold at the Tasters Guild International Wine Competition 2016 — its fresh, dry burst of apple flavor is all sorts of tasty.



Homemade Chili



The homemade chili at Theo’s Restaurant in Cambridge offers a slightly different recipe than the one your dad follows, with varying degrees of heat, for whichever chef is working in the kitchen each day.



Camel Rider



Following a summer of light meals, it’s good to go back to hearty, warming dinners. There’s a sandwich that checks both those boxes, and you can only get it in Cambridge. The Camel Rider at Francis Family Restaurant is a steak or chicken pita topped with all the classic American fixings — special sauce, grilled onions, peppers, celery, melted Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce… Basically, it’s the perfect blend of America meets the Mediterranean.



Pizza burger



When God created autumn, he said, "What if I took all the great things about summer (delicious food, sunlight, and the fresh scent of fallen rain), and combined it with all the great things about winter (delicious food, fireplaces, and comfy clothes)?" And lo, autumn was born.



Well, the late Scott Lee of Mr. Lee’s Restaurant took a cue from the big man and combined the two best foods into a single, perfect super dish: the pizza burger. There’s nothing I can say about it that the name doesn’t say already. Perfection should be enjoyed, not commented upon.



Toffee Gourmet Apple



Little is more autumnal than a caramel apple, but maybe it’s time to try something new — like a toffee apple. Nothing But Chocolate does a gourmet version that gets three perfect dips: toffee, caramel, and creamy milk chocolate.



Earth Bowl



Fall is harvest season, which means it’s the best time of year to eat your veggies. Guernsey Kitchen takes full advantage of the bounty of awesome vegetables with the Earth Bowl, a seasonal grilled chicken salad served with local farm produce like sweet potatoes.



Supreme Pizza



Fall is the best time to eat pizza. Bear with me for a second. In the summer, it sits too heavy in the stomach. In the spring, you’re trying to lose weight for the summer. And in the winter, you eat a pizza and can’t go outside to walk it off.



In the autumn, though, you’re trying to gain weight (you know, like a bear) for the long winter ahead. So it behooves you to eat as heavy a pizza as humanly possible. The obvious call is to get a full supreme from Wally’s Pizza and Subs in Cambridge. Order the 28-slice party tray version and you’ll get 2’2″ by a 1’6″ of everything you can cram onto a giant dish of perfectly baked dough. And Wally’s doesn’t skimp on the cheese.



Steak and Mashed Potatoes



There may be no better meal than a grilled steak with mashed potatoes, and The Bear’s Den does it better than anywhere else. The beef is raised by the restaurant’s owners, Randy and Marijane Raber. It’s dry aged before being hand cut into steaks daily. And when served with mashed potatoes and gravy, it’s perfect.



For a Free Food Guide that lists all of these eateries and more, visit the Cambridge/Guernsey County VCB office at 627 Wheeling Avenue, Suite 200 in downtown Cambridge, call 740-432-2022, email info@visitguernseycounty.com, or log onto www.VisitGuernseyCounty.com .