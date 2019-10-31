BERLIN — While ownership of the Gospel Book Store in Berlin may have changed, some things will remain the same, like the annual event that introduces an abundance of authors to customers at the store.



The 10th annual Holmes County's Largest Author Signing will be Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Up to 40 authors are expected.



"This is an opportunity to get your books signed and to chat with the authors," said new Gospel Bookstore owner Merv Stoltzfus.



The list of participating authors include: Elaine Starner, Paul Stutzman, Becky Swartzbaugh, Kate Troyer, Marcus Yoder, Delilah Byler, Seth Yoder, Rebecca Troyer, Phil Barkman, Carol Kinsey, John Schmid, Marlin Miller, Jonas Mast, John C. Miller, Sue Thomas, Nicholette Tixier, Emanuel Weaver, Edna Cassel, Steph Loughman, Marlene C Miller, Amy Blake, Ruth Yoder (cookbook), Serena Miller, Miriam Estep, Lauren Elizabeth Miller, Dave Barber and Dave Maitland.



Stoltzfus advises to keep checking back on the website (mygospelbookstore.com) as this list will continue to be updated.



This past fall, Merv and Dawn Stoltzfus bought the bookstore from retiring Eli and Vesta Hochstetler, who had operated the store since October 1975. The Gospel Book Store was started in the late 1950s.



"Our store is a real brick-and-mortar business," Stoltzfus said. "We provide friendly face-to-face service when you stop by, and fast shipping from national warehouses when you choose to shop online. Our desire is to help all people fulfill their walk in Christ."



He admits there is a lot to learn as he and his wife take over operations.



Stoltzfus worked in the book industry, working for Choice Books for 33 years in Northern Virginia. He was involved in buying, sales and operations.



"As a family, we love books. Our children have developed a love for books," he said. "When Dawn and I first got married, we did a little retail business, the Farmer’s Wife, a bakery and deli. We did some catering, organic foods and bulk foods. We have experience in retail and experience in books, and we’re bringing that here.



"We really enjoy the retail side of things," he continued. "This transition has been a little easier than a startup. The Farmer’s Wife was a startup, and there was a lot of hard work involved there."



They have four children, three sons and a daughter.



The Gospel Book Store is located in German Village. On Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Gospel Bookstore will host its annual customer appreciation day, offering 20 percent off most sales.



The internet has totally revolutionized where people buy their books," Stoltzfus said. "Amazon and ChristianBook.com are the main sources, which have hurt a lot of bookstores. Many have closed, both Christian and secular bookstores. The internet has cannibalized so many brick-and-mortar stores."



In the 1990s into the 2000s, there were about 5,500 christian bookstores nationwide, but today there are less than 2,000.



Stoltzfus says he is beginning to partner with churches to provide their supplies.



"We have a very knowledgeable staff here that can do the research, and check to make sure they are getting the best price," he said.



For more information, contact the store at 330-893-2523.