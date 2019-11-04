Back in the year 2005, the Rotary Club of Loudonville purchased over 60 sugar maple trees which were planted on state Route 3 south of Loudonville. Over 25 members from the Class of 2005 assisted the Loudonville Tree Commission with the planting, which was done on a very cold and rainy spring morning.



This same Class of 2005 just recently won the fourth annual Redbird Alumni Challenge, also organized by the L-P School Foundation. This yearly event is a competition among the last 20 classes to graduate from LHS. The winning class is the one with the largest number (not dollars) of donations.



The Class of 2005 won the event with 48 class members making donations. Not far behind with 39 donations was the Class of 2006, the three-time defending champion. A total of 174 alumni made donations of $2,779, which more than doubled the previous high for both the number and amount of donations. The funds raised will promote the Foundation's goal of supporting and enhancing educational opportunities for students of the L-P Schools.



Just like these trees have grown substantially over the years, so too has the L-P School Foundation. Since the year 2001, the L-P Schools have received grants of more than $109,000 due to the efforts of the Foundation. More information about the Foundation and its activities can be found on its website, https://www.lpschoolfoundation.org/.