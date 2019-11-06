Meet the people at Belmont County Tourism Council, IncBASIC INFO



Name of business: Belmont County Tourism Council, Inc



Address: 67800 Mall Ring Road, Unit 485 St. Clairsville, Oh. 43950



Phone number: 740-695-4359



Hours of operation: Monday – Friday 9am to 5pm



Been in business (for # years): 36 years



Owner(s): Non-Profit funded by lodging tax collection established by the Belmont Co. Commissioners



Website/Social Media (if applicable): www.visitbelmontcounty.com



QUESTIONS



How would you describe a typical day at Merit Marketing Services?



The office staff works diligently to market the county’s attractions and events, from the smallest of street fairs to the largest of festivals. On a daily basis, we update our social media platforms to keep our followers engaged. With our office being located in the Ohio Valley Mall, we have a lot of visitors. Being able to put our travel guides directly in the hands of those who come into our office is very important. It allows us to have conversation to find what interest them. We actively promote all of Belmont County, attractions, events and businesses, by preparing, printing and distributing print advertising, developing suitable advertising mediums promoting the area, hosting programs that attract meetings and seminars to the area, and carrying on other duties that are necessary to promote recreation, cultural, and tourist related development in Belmont County.



What’s something you think that people would be surprised to know about Belmont County Tourism Council, Inc?



We are not a county agency. We are a non-profit 501C-6 governed by a board of directors.



Wildcard question: something that is unique only to your business.



To me, the most interesting characteristic of my job is that the tourism office does not own or control the product and services that it markets, yet its accountable for the effective marketing of our counties locations, events and attractions. The office markets local businesses that are competitors of each other, and we to do so with impartiality but with the best interests of the visitor in mind.



If you would like to see your business featured here, contact Kristi Garabrandt at kgarabrandt@daily-jeff.com.