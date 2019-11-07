The Calico Hearts Quilt Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Maplewood Christian Church, 7300 Route 88 in Ravenna.



The program this month will be presented by member Shelley Gordon. She will be explaining and demonstrating how to make a reversible table runner.



The guild, which was established in 1984, meets the second Tuesday of each month. Anyone interested in quilting is invited to attend and new members are always welcome. For additional information contact Janis Hittle at 330-297-9286 or janhittle@aol.com