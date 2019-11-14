Downtown has been bustling with activity as visitors from far and near enjoy walking down Wheeling Avenue and learning about the time of Charles Dickens from the Victorian scenes. You'll find out facts that will surprise you. Did you know that their early ambulance was often a wheelbarrow?



Look for scenes that are related to "A Christmas Carol" - the story by Charles Dickens that inspired Dickens Victorian Village from the beginning. See if you can find Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchitt and Scrooge himself. You might decide to read or watch the story to find out all the details.



Cemetery Tour



Attend the Coming Alive Tour of Old City Cemetery where local costumed actors will tell stories of those who were buried here during the Victorian era. Led by local historians, Dave Adair, Rick Booth, and Judy Clay many interesting characters will be met. You might even see a shooting take place!



The Cemetery Tour has been created through a combined effort of Dickens Victorian Village and the Guernsey County Historical Museum and is sponsored by Muskingum University. Randy Neff, president of the Guernsey County Genealogical Society, will share information regarding symbolism on the headstones.



Get your ticket at the gate for only $5 for this glimpse into some fascinating history. Old City Cemetery is located behind Ron Guthrie Insurance or beside the Guernsey County Senior Center, where there is ample parking. Tours will be conducted at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Don't miss this glimpse into the history of Guernsey County from Victorian times.



Welcome Center



When downtown, stop in the Dickens Welcome Center and see their nice assortment of holiday gifts. A special addition this season are some well-designed wooden tree ornaments with pictures of several Victorian scenes available. These ornaments are made here in Ohio by Nelson's of Steubenville, maker of the popular Nutcrackers. There are many items in the gift shop that you won't find anywhere else.



A special attraction is their Imagination Station, where visitors can get dressed in Victorian costumes and have their pictures taken. Many use these pictures for their Christmas cards or as a family picture to send to friends.



Carriage Rides



Even Queen Victorian rode in a carriage through the streets of London. Now you can ride through the streets of Dickens Victorian Village in a horse-drawn carriage as you view all the Victorian scenes and the Courthouse Holiday Lights & Music Show.



Carriage rides will be available each Friday evening and sometimes on Saturdays. You can purchase tickets and board the carriage on W. 8th Street beside the Courthouse. The cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children. You'll feel like you've drifted back in time as you listen to the clip-clop of the horses' hooves.



I will live in the past, the present and the future. The spirits of all three strive within me.



~Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol