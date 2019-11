November



Nov. 15, Winter Wonderland Auction & Dinner, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center, 7033 Glenn Highway, Cambridge.



Nov. 15, Trojan Madness, 7 to 9 p.m., Newcomerstown High School, 659 Beaver St., Newcomerstown.



Nov. 16, Yoga for Little Ones, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Guernsey County Public Library, 63500 Byesville Road, Cambridge.



Nov. 16, Mystical Event, 1 to 5 p.m., Southgate Hotel & Tiki Lounge, 2248 Southgate Parkway, Cambridge.



Nov. 16, Buckeye Trail Roundball Club Reverse Raffle, 3 to 10 p.m., Cambridge Elks Lodge 448, 1048 Wheeling Ave., Cambridge.



Nov. 16, Faye in Cambridge, 7 p.m., Southgate Hotel & Tiki Lounge, 2248 Southgate Parkway, Cambridge.



Nov. 16, Cambridge Ohio Witches Ball, 7 to 11 p.m., Southgate Hotel & Tiki Lounge, 2248 Southgate Parkway, Cambridge.



Nov. 16, ZA At Downtown Arena!, 9 p.m., Downtown Arena, 1005 Wheeling Ave., Cambridge.



Nov. 16-17, Six String Showcase at Southgate - Tiki Lounge, 2248 Southgate Parkway, Cambridge.



Nov. 17, Faith, Friends, and Fun Ladies Day!, 3 to 5 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, 500 S. 7th St., Cambridge.



Nov. 19, Harvest Feast, 5 to 7 p.m., Cardinal Place, 163 Meadowpark Drive, Cambridge.



Nov. 19, Essentials of Farm Succession Planning, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Mid-East Career and Technology Centers, 57090 Vocational Road,



Senecaville.



Nov. 19, East Coast Swing Dance Lessons – Cambridge Social Dance Club, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Mr. Lee's Restaurant, 2000 E. Wheeling Ave.,



Cambridge.



Nov. 20, First UMC free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 641 Steubenville Ave., Cambridge.



Nov. 20-Dec. 18, Advent Study "Sent" by Jorge Acevedo, Faith United Methodist Church, 500 S. 7th St., Cambridge.



Nov. 22, Steak night, 5 to 9 p.m., VFW Post 2901, 1427 E. Wheeling Ave., Cambridge.



Nov. 22, Backbone, 6 p.m., Cambridge Country Club, 60755 Southgate Road, Byesville.



Nov. 22, Friday Night Band: Dirty Mule, 7 to 9 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1427 E. Wheeling Ave., Cambridge.



Nov. 22-Nov. 24, Salt Fork Gospel Jubilee, Salt Fork State Park Lodge and Conference Center, Road 3, Cambridge.



Nov. 23, annual holiday bazaar, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lore City United Methodist Church, Lore City, OH



Nov. 23, Cambridge Main Street Christmas Parade, noon to 3 p.m., Cambridge Main Street, 905 Wheeling Ave., Cambridge.



Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Praise and Meal at Four Mile Hill Church, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 11900 Battle Ridge Road, Cambridge.



Nov. 30, Cambridge Holiday Parade, 5 p.m. Cambridge Main Street, 905 Wheeling Ave., Cambridge.



December



Dec. 7-8, 3 p.m., The Cambridge Singers Christmas Show, Scottish Rite Auditorium, 941 Wheeling Ave., Cambridge.