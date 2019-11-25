The Loudonville HIgh School class of 1984 recently donated $6,699 to the Loudonville-Perrysville School Foundation. The class initially planned to establish a scholarship fund, but during its recently held 35th reunion, class members decided instead to make a gift to the L-P School Foundation.



These funds will be deposited into the L-P School Foundation's Operations Endowment Fund, which is held at the Ashland County Community Foundation. This gift will assist the L-P School Foundation in its mission of supporting and enhancing the educational opportunities for students throughout the L-P Schools.



With this gift, the Class of 1984 joins nine other classes that have generously supported the L-P School Foundation over the past years. These other classes include 1951, 1955, 1960, 1961, 1964, 1966, 1987, 2005 and 2016.