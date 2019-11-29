Welcome to Black Friday.



While it might conjure dark thoughts in the minds of many retail workers subjected to earlier and earlier hours to capture their companies’ share of holiday shopping, the name originally marked a positive moment — when a business moves out of debt (the "red") and into profitability (the "black") for the year.



We don’t know how many businesses, local or otherwise, turn a profit for the year only at the end of the 11th month, but we suspect that, for many, ledger statements would be decidedly less festive without the money made from Christmas shopping.



One challenge in recent years is how Black Friday has encroached upon the Thanksgiving holiday. Some stores opened on Thanksgiving afternoon, truncating employees’ opportunity to enjoy a nice dinner with family and friends.



And this year, we have seen more and more advertisements that promise Black Friday deals for the entire month of November. This serves to crowd out Thanksgiving altogether.



Shoppers have it within their power to halt these practices. They can decide not to shop on Thanksgiving and save their money and patronage for those businesses that wait until today to start their special sales. More and more retailers are advertising this as a selling point — touting that they are "resting up" on Thanksgiving to serve customers better on Black Friday and throughout the coming weeks.



Regardless of when readers shop or what their feelings are about holiday sales, we trust they will remember that kindness and patience go a long way toward fostering the Christmas spirit.



With many establishments hiring seasonal help, more than a few employees are receiving a baptism by fire in the retail world over the coming days. They may not be as proficient at their jobs as they eventually will be, or as familiar with merchandise or policies as customers would like.



However, yelling at them for these gaps in knowledge serves nobody well, and it is certainly not part of any festive holiday spirit we are aware of.



"It costs nothing to be kind," goes a saying that gets plenty of lip service these days. They are words to remember as many of us set out to buy gifts to commemorate the birth of a historical and religious icon who preached a message of love and acceptance.



And while we are on the subject of special shopping days, remember that Saturday has been designated in recent years as Small Business Saturday. As the name indicates, it’s a chance to remember our local establishments and celebrate the essential role they play in the area’s economy, not the least of which comes from offering stellar service and employing our families, friends and neighbors.



It would be great if every day were set aside for small businesses and if shoppers would always try to purchase in and around the greater Alliance area before heading to a big-box emporium or an online giant.



While some of those corporate stores employ local people, too, they still have less of a stake in a thriving local economy than a business owner who lives and pays taxes in the community.



Be kind. Shop local whenever possible. There are far worse mantras for the 2019 holiday season.