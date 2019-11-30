The Deerfield Historical Society’s first Monday dance will take place Dec. 2 at the Deerfield Town Hall, 1450 Route 14, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.



The Deerfield House Band will entertain with a variety of music for listening and dancing pleasure. Refreshments available for purchase. Admission is $4.



Reservations are being takens for the New Year’s Eve Dinner Dance which will take place at the same venue, New Year’s Eve, with doors open at 6:30 and buffet open at 7 p.m. Jerry Cole and the High Plains Drifters will play from 8 until midnight. Pork and kraut, mashed potatoes, homemade breads, tableware and drink will be provided. Tickets are $25 per couple, $15 single. Guests are asked to bring a side dish.



Reservations can be made by calling Sally Sampson at 330-654-3168. In case of inclement weather, all monies received in advance will be refunded.