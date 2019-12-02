Ravenna City Council is looking to fill a vacancy on council.



Council is accepting letters of interest from those interested in filling an at large position currently held by Andrew Kluge; he was elected last month to serve as president of council beginning in the new year.



Kluge’s term as councilman at large ends in 2021, and his replacement would serve until the end of that term.



Kathy Hann, clerk of council, said candidates must be city residents and a qualified elector of the city for at least a year prior to the appointment.



Letters should be sent to the Ravenna City Council clerk at 210 Park Way, Ravenna 44266 and must be postmarked no later than Dec. 18. They can also be emailed to kathy.hann@ravennaoh.gov no later than 4:30 p.m. that day.



Council will interview the candidates and fill the vacancy after the first of the new year.



Kluge was elected in 2017 to the council seat vacated by Fred Berry, who was not seeking another term. When Berry died prior to the election, council decided to wait to appoint a successor until after the election. When Kluge was elected, he agreed to begin his council term early.



He said he was an applicant in 2016, when Mayor Frank Seman, a former councilman, was elected, and council needed to fill Seman’s council seat. Although Kluge was not appointed at that time, he remembers what council was looking for in Seman’s replacement.



"They wanted to make sure whoever was appointed was going forward, and would run again when the term expired," he said.



Reporter Diane Smith can be reached at 330-298-1139 or dsmith@recordpub.com.