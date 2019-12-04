Routine business topped the Barnesville Exempted Village Board of Education meeting Nov. 21.



The board approved a one-year classified probationary contract, effective Nov. 25, 2019, for Robert Stitzer, an eight-hour groundskeeper/floater (currently assigned to the elementary school).



The retirement of Jean Gallagher was approved and is effective May 27, 2020.



The board approved the following classified substitutes: Jessica Mahoney, substitute aide, cook and secretary; Jessica Ackerman, substitute cook; and Wendy Holden, substitute aide, cook and secretary.



The board also recognized the Barnesville High School golf team for being the 3A Champions and Payne Johnson being named an individual medalist. Those present included, John Weiss, Affie Nesdore, Marcia Carpenter, Leslie Schultz, Connie Willison, Beth Seneff, Adrianne Burkhart, and Jonathan Knapp.



The board is scheduled to meet again in regular session on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 5 5:30 p.m.