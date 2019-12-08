Have you made your choice on your Medicare Supplement Insurance? The last date to make changes was Dec. 7. If you did not make any changes in your coverage you were smart!



We recently went thru this process to get a cheaper premium with "more benefits." We attended three different informational meetings, we made our charts comparing our options and when we were almost totally confused … we made our choices. Eventually, we will end up saving over $300 a month in premiums. What else we save or pay out will "come out in the wash." It was so much easier when we were working and someone else made these decisions for us.!!!!



———



Summit County’s Prosecutor Sherry Bevan Walsh has published another calendar with monthly hints for senior citizens. This month her "editorial" is information about common scams and how they affect senior citizens, Did you know that scams are costing seniors $36.5 billion dollars a year?



"Trust" scams accounted for $6.7 billion. These are the scams that call us grandparents when a close relative is "in financial trouble" and they need you to send "x"-number of dollars today. Do not do it until you question them about personal information to verify who the individual is who needs your help.



Have you received the phone call that tells you about an extra benefit that Medicare is offering? But it is only available to you If you respond now. But, remember, Medicare will never call, email, or visit you regarding their services. If you receive such a call, hang up, do not share any personal information like your Social Security number.



Of that $36 billion dollars, $12.8 billion came from "conning seniors into sending money or sharing person info."



Another method scammers have used is using callers who speak with a foreign accent to make it difficult to understand their message. This method contributed $17 billion to the total lost last year through the "use of a ‘misleading language’ to trick seniors into financial mistakes."



I remember hearing when I was growing up "buyer beware" It is still relevant. Beware of those phone calls!



———



Have you joined the computer age? If so, beware that there are additional opportunities to be scammed out of your money. If you now own and use a computer, you might want to think about getting a copy of "Stay Safe in Cyberspace" available by contacting our Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The pamphlet will help you protect your personal information and avoid common cyberscams.



To get a copy, email www.OhioAttorneyGener.gov/Consumers, or do it the old fashion way: call 1-800-282-0515.



This pamphlet offers information on how to secure your home network, how to recognize malware, how to use the internet wisely and how to exercise caution on social media. The pamphlet has all kinds of good information to protect us so that we do not contribute to the $36.5 billion seniors spent on scams last year.



———



Did you know that if you are Medicaid eligible you may be able to get free transportation from PARTA, both fixed-route and door-to-door service. The intent of this program is to provide transportation for doctor, dental, hearing, and counseling appointments for adults and children. The flyer I found says that this list is not exclusive. It may be able to help you in other instances.



The only stipulation which PARTA has is that you must request the appointment 10 days in advance. For additional information about this service, call 330-678-1287.



———



Merry Christmas! Remember spend time with family and old friends, and make some new friends.



Socialization will add to your quality of life and to those around you!