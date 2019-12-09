The Rootstown Board of Education is continuing to discuss how to best address levy fatigue while increasing revenues and providing more financial stability for the district, but acknowledged that it was a long process that would take several years.



The board has been meeting with financial advisor David Conley of Rockmill Financial, who has been analyzing the district’s levy schedule and presenting the board with several reorganization options to decrease the number of times the district is on the ballot.



Currently, the district receives about $378,893 annually from a 2.5-mill permanent improvement levy and about $2.19 million from three emergency levies. All four are for five-year terms and are staggered one year apart, so the district is on the ballot four out of every five years. Appearing on the ballot costs $5,000 to $10,000, so in that five-year time span, the district is paying $20,000 at minimum.



"[Your revenue] doesn’t change every time you renew a levy. So the district gets the same money in property taxes even though you go to the voters every year. The question is, does that make sense? Is it a practical way to interact with the community?" Conley said.



According to Rootstown’s five-year forecast, the district will need new operating funds in 2022, which would mean that they are on the ballot every single year. Additionally, the district will likely have to go back to voters at some point for a bond issue as their buildings continue to age and will deteriorate more rapidly.



As in previous meetings, Conley explained that the district has four taxing options to decrease the frequency of ballot requests.



First, it could present the PI and emergency levies as renewals but ask voters to increase the timeframe to ten years, which would not increase revenues.



Second, it could ask for the levies to be replaced and increase the time frame, which would increase taxes and revenues by reverting the millage to its originally voted rate.



Third, it could ask for a substitute levy, which could combine several of the taxes into one bulk tax that would not increase taxes for individuals but would increase revenues as more people and businesses move into the district.



Fourth, it could present an earned income tax, and explain to voters that if it passes, the board would cancel the emergency levies. The board would not be able to include that stipulation in the ballot language, but they could pass a resolution of intent.



"The challenge is that the voters have to trust you, and a current board can’t lock a future board into that promise. When the board turns over, the next board could say no, and then you’d have a war," Conley said.



Were the district to go with an income tax, it would only replace the emergency levies, so residents and businesses would still pay the continuing school property taxes that make up the bulk of the district’s local income. The district could ask for a 1% traditional income tax that would affect all income and would collect about $2.4 million a year, or a 1% earned income tax that would bring in $2.2 million.



"If you’re more ambitious, you could make it a higher percentage so that you could do more with operations. As the population grows and as income goes up, it would produce more income for you and helps you be more sustainable in the future," Conley said.



According to district Treasurer Connie Baldwin, district residents have averaged a 4% annual increase in wages since the great recession.



"I think there’s pros and cons of each, and we have to know how much we need to generate and how it’ll impact people differently. We need to see them side by side and see which generates additional revenue," board President Amanda Waesch said.



"We need to know how [each option] affects the five-year forecast because every option will affect it differently and we have to understand the ramifications."



She also asked that Baldwin and Superintendent Andrew Hawkins develop a list of permanent improvement needs and wants that could affect the five-year forecast and therefore their levy options.



"This is a labor of love, and it’s a long-term labor. I don’t think there is a day in the next two years when everything’s figured out. The answer may not be to get rid of them all at one time, but you need the community to buy in," Conley said.



The board is planning to meet with Conley again at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 13 prior to its 6 p.m. regularly scheduled board meeting.



