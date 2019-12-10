COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will roll out the new Ohio Reservation and Watercraft Registration System starting Friday, Dec. 20. The online system will reduce reservation fees for customers, improve the user experience, and enhance the Ohio Parks rewards program.



"ORRS will enhance services for our visitors, staff and agent-operators," said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. "Not only does it modernize our boat registration operations, but we are able to reduce fees and provide an improved rewards program for customers."



The Ohio State Parks call center and online booking system for state park cabin and camping reservations will close on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. for the transition to the new and improved system and will be unavailable until normal operations resume on Friday, Dec. 20, at 7 a.m.



During the closure:



• All current reservations will be honored.



• All existing reservations for future dates will be transferred to the new system.



• State parks will remain open during the transition, however, park visitors who are camping during the reservation system closure will be asked to use the self-registration system located at the campground entrance.



The new reservation system will:



• Lower reservation fees from $8 per reservation to $6.50 per reservation beginning Dec. 20;



• Provide new availability notifications while continuing to offer a rolling window for booking camping sites, cabins, shelter houses, and other unique facilities;



• Improve online search functions; and



• Feature an in-state Ohio State Parks call center with the same phone number, 866-644-6727.



Starting Dec. 20, customers can access the new reservation system by using the link at ohiostateparks.gov.



Customers who have made a future reservation or have an Ohio rewards card can access their online account by resetting their passwords. New customers or customers without Ohio rewards cards or current reservations must create a new account in order to use the new system.



Improvements to the 10-year-old Ohio State Parks rewards card program will include earning rewards faster and removing blackout dates. For more information about updates to the rewards system, please visit parks.ohiodnr.gov/rewards.



Previously earned rewards will be transferred to the new system. Beginning Dec. 20, customers will be able to redeem rewards for discounts.



Now is a great time to purchase Ohio State Parks gift cards and gift certificates for the holidays. Both are on sale now, however, sales will be suspended from Dec. 13-19 with the new system transition, so order now to ensure timely delivery. Gift card and certificate sales will resume on Dec. 20.



Currently, the 20-year-old watercraft registration system is shut down as current and historic boat registration data is transferred to the new system. ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft offices will begin selling boat registrations on Dec. 18. Select independent agents will begin processing boat registrations in January 2020.



The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft is responsible for managing Ohio’s 75 state parks and providing the finest outdoor recreational opportunities, including first-class boating services, facilities and law enforcement for users of Ohio’s waterways and public lands.