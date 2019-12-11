Barnesville Mayor Dale Bunting recognized a letter from TJ Shultz at the Barnesville Village Council meeting Nov. 25 that he withdrew his name from the solicitor position.



Shultz asked that his letter be included with the meeting minutes.



Village Administrator Roger Deal commented that the West Main Street retaining wall turned out very nice and it will look even better when the lot has been paved.



Fire Chief Tim Hall asked council for permission to apply for a USDA loan/grant in 2020 for a new squad. Motion approved. The application for the USDA loan will be for 2020.



Meanwhile, the Rev. Ed Eberhart commented on the village’s purchase of the "Thompson Gym." Eberhart said they have been having community events and would eventually be renting it for private parties.



In other business, Economic Development Director Bill Knox wanted to re-cap the Development Committee meeting. He talked about the letter from Barnesville Hospital in regards to the improvement project and how they wanted to proceed. Knox’s recommendation is to endorse the collaboration between the village and the hospital. In regards to the letter, he reiterated that the first five items were things that the village has already agreed to in the past. The sixth item needs to have further discussion and that the village will do everything they can to meet the timeline objectives.



Further discussion continued on the matter. Council was in agreement that Mayor Bunting would be the point person for the project and that weekly meetings between the hospital and the Development Committee aren’t necessary.



Mayor Bunting asked council if anyone was interested in being on the Belmont County Commissioners Census Committee.



Meanwhile, Joel Braido of the Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce, acknowledged the good things that the village is doing and asked if the chamber could offer anything to help.