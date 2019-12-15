Editor:



December 7th of this year marked the 13th year that the Cambridge City Park has hosted "Breakfast with Santa." and for the past several years the park has partnered with the local Secret Santa organization. Simply put, this year was fabulous. Without a doubt, this was the biggest turnout we’ve ever had, and the fun and smiles were a joy to see.



Over 200 people flowed through the doors at the City Park Armory to enjoy a breakfast, bounce house fun, coloring games and of course, Santa was on hand for pictures. Two lucky folks walked away with a free 32" smart TV with Roku and one winner took home a 2020 Season Family Pool Pass, so that certainly added to the fun!



We can’t make this happen by ourselves, so we’d like to send our most sincere thanks to Bob Evans of Cambridge, Southgate McDonalds and Food Distributors for their continued generous donations of sausage, pancakes and all the trimmings necessary to host this event. They’ve all contributed for years and their support is so appreciated. The Eagles Club, Gardinsky Dental, Plastic Compounders and Strauss Fence all backed us up again with nice donations, and there could still be more coming. We owe all these folks a debt of gratitude that can only be repaid in smiles on Christmas morning. We thank you all so much for supporting our events and organizations like Secret Santa that work tirelessly for the kids in our community.



I want to send a special thank you to John Davis and his crew for insuring that Secret Santa continues to have a voice in our community. Together with the many Secret Santa volunteers they demonstrate by their actions their commitment to this community and to the children and families served by Secret Santa.



I speak for all the employees at the Cambridge City Park and the Cambridge Park Board when I say that we are proud to be a part of Secret Santa’s efforts, and even though our part may be small in comparison, it’s something we look forward to doing each year.



To all of you, from all of us, Merry Christmas!



Mike Edwards



Superintendent Cambridge Parks and Recreation