Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Eduard Manu has been selected as the 2019 Trooper of the Year at the Hiram Post, which covers the Ohio Turnpike and is based in Windham.



Manu, 24, was recognized for outstanding service during 2019 at the Hiram Post. Fellow officers stationed at Hiram chose Manu based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.



Manu is now in contention for the District State Trooper of the Year to be announced at a later date.



He joined the Highway Patrol in 2018 and has served at the Hiram Post since graduating from police academy. Originally from Tallmadge and a graduate of Tallmadge High School, Trooper Manu served in the Ohio National Guard and attended Akron University. Manu currently resides in Tallmadge with his three-year-old daughter, Isabella.