It is with deep gratitude that we extend our thanks to those whose contributions made the recent Brunch Bunch fund raiser a success. This event, in its 51st year, is a blessing to the community. One of the agencies benefitting from the funds, Family & Community Services, distributed an astounding 433,372 pounds of food to financially struggling households during the most recent fiscal year. This effort to reduce hunger within our community would be diminished without the money raised from the annual Thanksgiving Brunch Bunch auction.



Brunch Bunch volunteers, especially the very dedicated Michelle Hartman, worked tirelessly to publicize the event, obtain merchandise for the auction, and make arrangements for the Thanksgiving morning gala. With the help of volunteer auctioneer Mike Tontimonia and Master of Ceremonies Herb Page, along with assistance from KSU basketball students, over $40,000 was raised. Auction proceeds will be divided between The Ben Curtis Foundation and Coleman Professional Services, as well as the Center of Hope and Kent Social Services, which are programs of Family & Community Services, Inc. The beneficiaries of these proceeds are all local residents whose lives are enhanced by the services provided by the benefitting agencies.



We extend our sincere appreciation to the Brunch Bunch volunteers for their hard work and compassion for our neighbors in need. We are grateful for the generosity of the individuals and businesses who donated to the auction. Finally, we would like to thank the community members who attended and bid on auction items. This successful event would not be possible without all of these partners. Together, we are building a stronger community!



Marquice Seward and Christie Anderson, Kent Social Services



LaJoyce Harris, Center of Hope