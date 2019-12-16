Am I carrying on about Christmas too much? Probably. I’m not a rabid fanatic; I don’t leave my lights up all year, but I do love my tree and every item I hang on it. Some things are simple glass globes, but they’re special, with snowflakes engraved on them on a wheel.



Every year I try to bring order out of chaos. Last year, I packed many of the glass globes in divided cardboard boxes, like wine cases, only shorter, that something had been shipped in. Then I found two divided plastic boxes at a yard sale, specially made for storing ornaments. We shall see.



I took some ornaments one time to a collectors’ club at the Senior Center. They had wanted to see Christmas things, and what I have in abundance is tree ornaments. I took two fuzzy mice I bought at the Dickens Welcome Center, their "arms" filled with apples and nuts. I had three plump little angels that are bells and five little bisque china ballerina dolls that I found at a dollar store. I rigged fine cord harnesses on them to hang them on the tree.



I avoided overkill. I didn’t take my ten or twelve glass fish, which I also had to provide with loops; or Bob and Ray, the flamingos of leisure with their Adirondack chair; or the penguins on skis and their bobsledding bunny buddy. I discovered when I hunted up my finely detailed resin Renaissance angels that two of their heads had come off. They stayed in the box.



I have dozens of stiffened crocheted snowflakes that I like to tuck onto branches as if they fell there. I have seven or eight little paper fans I acquired decades ago that I like to prop in front of lights, where the fan shape glows. I always hang my stack of tiny books, many with a cord around the spine, about gnomes and unicorns and A Visit from St. Nick.



I like my little friends to be together on the tree, and I like for them to be together through the year in the tidy sections of neatly divided boxes.