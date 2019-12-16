LOUDONVILLE — A common sight in Loudonville on Sunday afternoons, and anytime during the day on Mondays, is a slightly hunched over, older woman walking up and down streets carrying a large bag of newspapers on her shoulders.



That woman is Iola Mong, who has been delivering the Loudonville-Mohican Area Shopper, now known as Loudonville Times-Shoppers, since 1984, 35 years.



Mong started carrying the Shoppers when they were printed at Truax Printing in Loudonville, and her boss in the circulation department was Susie Draper.



"Back then, in addition to delivering the Shoppers, we also stuffed the inserts in the paper, meaning the job encompassed more than just delivering," said Mong, who grew up in Big Prairie but has lived in the Loudonville-Jeromesville area for her entire adult life.



In the past she also delivered Ashland Times-Gazette's, driving a motor route, "but I gave that up when the price of gasoline became too expensive.



"With the Shoppers, at first I delivered a short route, about 80 papers, but over the years, with Draper and later with my second boss, Corey Truax, I took on additional routes when other carriers, many of them school-aged kids, quit their routes," Krebs said. "Today I deliver over 500 shoppers, all in Loudonville. I spend about three hours Sunday afternoon delivering, and all-day Monday.



"Yes, the routes are exhausting, especially in the winter months, when I have to deal with snow and ice, but I just do them, just go," she added. "Helping is the fact that I have always been in good health, and have never fallen, never even twisted an ankle."



In addition to delivering Shoppers, Mong also still does chores each morning on her farm, located at 2028 County Road 2175, Jeromesville, not far from the intersection with Ohio 179.



Mong grew up in Big Prairie, but moved with her family into the Loudonville-Perrysville School District when she was in eighth grade, and graduated from Loudonville High School in 1966. A year later, in June of 1967, she married Russell Mong, a rural Jeromesville area farmer.



"When we married, along with Russell, I married the farm, the cows, everything," she said.



They were married for 44 years, until Russell's death in 2011. The Mongs had four children, three of whom are still living, and one grandson.



While always working on the farm, she also worked as a nurse's aide for 10 years, and two more as an aide at the Loudonville Rest Home, then the Loudonville Veterans Home, at the nursing home in Hayesville until it closed, and finally at The Good Shepherd Home in Ashland for two years.



And she did some home care nursing.



For years she and Russell milked cows, but gave up on the dairy farm in 1996, concentrating afterward on beef cattle.



She finds her Shopper carrying rewarding.



"People look forward to seeing me on my routes," she said, "and get worried when they don't see me. When I take a week off, I try to let those concerned know that I won't be there next week.



Mong is an accomplished traveler, having been in every state in the U.S. except Hawaii. She also enjoys reading, and playing euchre.



She has attended the Mohicanville Community Church since she was a freshman in high school, and at times has helped in the nursery and children's department. She has also done a lot of babysitting.