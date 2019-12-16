WOOSTER — A new drug deactivation system allows anyone with leftover prescription medications to dispose of them in a safe and environmentally friendly way.



The Opiate Task Force Prevention Committee and the Mental Health & Recovery Board of Wayne & Holmes Counties are disbursing Deterra bags throughout the community.



The National Institute on Drug Abuse for Teens found that most teens who misuse prescription drugs get them from friends and relatives, sometimes without the person knowing.



"This is why cleaning out a medicine cabinet of old unused prescriptions is so important," said Nonya Wenger, community coalitions and AEP manager at OneEighty in Wooster. "This helps reduce the number of pills out there to be misused."



The Deterra system has been proven to neutralize pills, liquids and patches. A medium-sized bag can deactivate up to 45 pills, 6 ounces of liquid or six dermal patches.



The medications are placed inside a pouch that contains an activated carbon pack that when mixed with water renders the medications inactive. All of the ingredients and the pouch itself become completely biodegradable and safe to dispose of in any trash receptacle.



Oftentimes, prescription drugs are not deactivated, Wenger said. They may be thrown into the trash which goes into a landfill. This leads to the possibility of medications leaching into the groundwater. Flushing medications down the toilet also sends drugs into the water supply, creating a dangerous threat to the community.



The Mental Health & Recovery Board received a grant to purchase 7,000 Deterra bags, part of its participation in the two-year Community Collective Impact Model for Change Initiative. The board worked to put its bags into the hands of people who may have issues accessing drug take-back sites.



"Some people may not want to walk into a police station and this is a neat way to do it privately," Wayne County Prosecutor Dan Lutz said.



The board also disbursed bags to LifeCare Hospice, Wooster Community Hospital’s home health providers, retail pharmacies, emergency departments, funeral homes and veterinary clinics.



"Pets get pain meds," said Joanna Edwards, associate director of the Mental Health & Recovery Board. "While we are fortunate to have multiple stationary drug take-back sites throughout our area, we recognize that for some the travel to these locations may be burdensome or prohibitive, or may delay the disposal of medication."



The board even approached the Wayne-Holmes Association of Realtors and suggested Realtors hand out Deterra bags to their clients before an open house so they can clean out their medicine cabinets before people start walking through the home unsupervised.



The Opiate Task Force Prevention Committee has sent members to churches, civic groups and health fairs to speak about the problem and to hand out the Deterra bags. They also pass out a sheet listing the location of the drop-off sites.



"We’re trying to get out as many as possible and tell people they are available," Lutz said.



If people don’t have access to a Deterra bag, drop boxes are available at the Creston, Dalton, Doylestown, Orrville, Rittman, Shreve and Smithville police departments and the Wayne County Justice Center. All drop boxes are free to use with no questions asked.



The Opiate Task Force also encourages people never to share prescription drugs, to keep prescription drugs in a secure place, and to keep track of how many pills are left.



Wenger is available to answer questions about the Deterra bags. She can be reached at 330-804-4208.



— Reporter Emily Morgan can be reached at 330-287-1632 or emorgan@the-daily-record.com.