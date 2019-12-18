A Grove City High School student was taken into custody Dec. 18 for bringing a loaded gun to the school.

Another student told school administrators that the student involved had brought a gun to school in a backpack, said Sandy Nekoloff, executive director of communications with the South-Western City School District.

The incident was reported around 12:38 p.m., according to a press release from the city.

“The principal told the school-resource officer, who is a member of the Grove City Police Department, about the report and the gun was recovered without incident,” she said. “The gun was loaded when it was found.”

No one was hurt in the incident, Nekoloff said.

The district is not aware of any threats made before the gun was found, she said.

The case is under investigation by the police department, Nekoloff said.

Investigators have been in contact with the juvenile’s mother and the family attorney, according to the city's release. At this time, investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to any Grove City High School student or staff member, the release stated.

The juvenile will be transported and released to the custody of Franklin County Juvenile Detention, according to the release, and would be charged with felonies through juvenile court.

A spokeswoman with the police department said police had no additional details available for public release.

