Amazon Web Services appears once again to be expanding its footprint in New Albany.

The company now has three sites for data-center complexes in the city, with a total investment of $1.7 billion in the New Albany International Business Park, according to a fact sheet provided at the New Albany City Council meeting Dec. 17.

The company has purchased 112 acres to build a 170,000-square-foot data center with an investment of $400 million at the northeast corner of Beech Road and Jug Street, according to city spokesman Scott McAfee and the fact sheet.

That facility would be built in addition to Amazon’s original data-center location in New Albany at 2570 Beech Road NW and a similar project site for which council approved incentives in November.

Council on Dec. 17 voted 7-0 to offer Amazon a 100% real property-tax abatement for 15 years for the project at Beech Road and Jug Street, according to the legislative report.

Because the site is in an approved Community Reinvestment Area – specifically, the Oak Grove II CRA – it is eligible to receive financial incentives on its projects, McAfee said.

A CRA is an economic-development tool that provides real property-tax exemptions for property owners who renovate or construct new buildings in a designated area, McAfee said.

This project would create 35 jobs, with a minimum annual payroll of $2.4 million, according to the fact sheet.

The land is in the Johnstown-Monroe Local School District. City officials estimate Johnstown-Monroe would receive about $125,000 in property taxes each year from the project during the tax-abatement period.

Property taxes still are collected on the value of the land, McAfee said. The abatement applies only to the building, and as land values increase, property-tax revenue increases, he said.

The Beech Road and Jug Street project’s details are similar to the project announced in November.

For that project on the east side of Harrison Road and north of Innovation Campus Way, Amazon plans to invest $400 million to build a 170,000-square-foot data center on 100 acres, according to a fact sheet provided Nov. 5 by New Albany officials.

The project would create 35 jobs, with a minimum annual payroll of $2.45 million, according to the fact sheet.

It also received 100% real property-tax abatement for 15 years.

According to the fact sheet, the Johnstown-Monroe and Licking Heights school districts would receive a combined $125,000 from the project during that tax-abatement period.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s data-center facility at 2570 Beech Road NW was part of a three-city push the company had made into central Ohio in 2015, with the other projects in Dublin and Hilliard.

Amazon initially invested $300 million in a 150,000-square-foot facility on 68 acres. The company is building a second 152,000-square-foot facility and has received a permit to build a third 157,000-square-foot facility on that site, as well. Each phase of the project has an estimated investment value of $300 million.

Amazon spokeswoman Lauren Lynch declined to comment on the projects.

Also during the Dec. 17 meeting, council members voted 7-0 to amend performance benchmarks for PJP Holdings LLC, also known as Axium Plastics.

In 2011, Axium constructed a manufacturing and office facility on Smith’s Mill Road North and expanded the facility in 2012 and 2015, according to the legislative report. In 2017, the company built another facility on Innovation Campus Way West.

The company is proposing to spend about $10.7 million to build a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehouse facility near the primary facility on Smith’s Mill Road North, according to the report.

“We’re really really happy about this expansion,” said Jennifer Chrysler, New Albany’s community-development director.

According to the report, hitting performance benchmarks would allow Axium Plastics to qualify its new facility for 15 years of real property-tax abatement at 100%. The new agreement with the company increases the payroll benchmark from $10 million to about $17.6 million, according to the report.

