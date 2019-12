New Albany City Council on Dec. 17 renewed City Manager Joseph Stefanov’s contract, unanimously approving a 2.75% increase to his annual salary and a $15,000 bonus.

City spokesman Scott McAfee said Stefanov’s annual salary for 2019 is $164,209.28. His insurance benefits are valued at $18,879.93, and he has a car allowance of $7,200, according to McAfee.

A 2.75% increase to his salary would give him a 2020 figure of approximately $168,725.

