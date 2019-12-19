Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for Dec. 19-26.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Preschoolers: Squirrely Squirrels, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Nature Center. Children ages 3-5 can learn what squirrels do in the winter.

Holiday Crafts, 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 21 and 22 at the Nature Center. Guests can make seasonal crafts with natural materials.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Metro Five-0 Level 3: Solstice Walk, 4 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 50 and older can take a 2-mile walk.

Legend of the Christmas Spider, 1 p.m. Dec. 23 at Beech Maple Lodge. Visitors can listen to a European folktale about a spider and make a spider ornament.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

Preschoolers: Winter in the Woods, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Dec. 20 at the Nature Center. Children ages 3-6 can learn about how animals survive the winter.

Coffee, Cocoa and Birds, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 21 and 22 at the Nature Center. Guests can have hot drinks and watch birds through the windows.

Winter Wonderland Scavenger Hunt, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 21-27 at the Nature Center. Guests can participate in a winter-themed scavenger hunt.

New Moon Lantern Stroll, 5 p.m. Dec. 26 at the Nature Center. Visitors can take a lantern-lit hike through the forest.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N, Lewis Center

For Families: Birds of Prey, 11 a.m. Dec. 19 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 6 and older can meet owls and hawks from the Ohio Wildlife Center.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

Solstice Walk, 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Gardens Entrance. Guests can take a guided walk in the gardens.

Luminaria Workshop, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Innis House. Guests can make a luminaria out of household items. Materials provided.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Go Wild Kids Club: Holiday Crafts, 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at Spring Hollow. Children ages 5-12 can make crafts.

Christmas for the Critters, 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 20 at Spring Hollow. Guests can make treats for backyard wildlife.

Lantern Stroll, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Schrock Lake Restrooms. Guests can take a lantern-lit 1-mile stroll through the woods.

Slate Run Living Historical Farm

1375 state Route 674 N., Canal Winchester

'Tis the Season, 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 21 and 22 at the Farmhouse. Guests can stroll around the farm, string popcorn and make an ornament to take home.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }